Over 18,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in Maricopa County, new tracker shows

The county's public health department has created a new COVID-19 vaccine tracker that gives updates on doses given, volunteer hours, and amount of PODs open.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Public Health Department reported that 18,506 people so far have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday morning, according to its new COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

The dashboard provides a large amount of information regarding the county's distribution of the vaccine, including details on the different phases of distribution, how you can volunteer to help vaccinate, and information for healthcare providers and long-term care facilities.

The dashboard also answers numerous frequently asked questions regarding allocation, safety, and general topics about vaccine distribution in the county. Questions that the dashboard answers include:

Who will be eligible to get the vaccine?

What groups will be chosen to get the vaccine first?

When will vaccine distribution start in Maricopa County?

Where will the vaccine be offered when it's available?

How can we trust the vaccine to be safe?

What side effects could there be from the vaccine?

Will a vaccine end the pandemic?

Should I take other precautions after I get vaccinated?

Medical volunteers are also needed in the county, according to the dashboard. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health Medical Reserve Corps is looking for volunteers who are "medically certified to provide routine vaccinations...with a current license in good standing."

Volunteers who meet the criteria for Phase 1a of vaccine distribution will be eligible to be vaccinated and may participate in the pre-screening and registration process starting Dec. 11.

Any questions about volunteering can contact 602-506-6767 or email MCDPHIRCSOperator@maricopa.gov.

You can see all of the questions and more information about the vaccine in the county on the site here.