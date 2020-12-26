Mohave County healthcare leaders say hospital staffing is biggest concern amid influx of COVID-19 patients

In early November, COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide started to skyrocket and through December they showed no signs of going down.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high in Arizona, topping out this week with more than 4,000 patients checked-in across the state.

Leaders at Mojave county’s four major hospitals and Health Department aren’t just managing space.

"Essentially, this month we’ve had 96 staff members contract COVID," said Kingman Regional Medical Center's CEO Will McConnell in a press briefing Dec. 22. "47 in the last week and about 40 percent of that – bedside support."

That means people on the frontlines are forced to the sidelines, putting strains on staff to treat a growing number of patients.

"We have the space, we have the ventilators," MCConnell says. "It’s the staffing that’s an issue."

McConnell added he's working to bring in and re-designate staff like nurses, sacrificing care in other places to combat COVID-19.

"How can we run a skeleton crew in an outpatient setting so we can really use those resources on the inpatient side?"

A saving grace is getting healthcare workers, and later others, vaccinated as soon as possible, as long as they opt in.

Mike Stenger said he polled his staff at Western Regional Medical Center about two weeks ago about the vaccine.

"Roughly a third volunteered immediately, a third will wait, a third won’t take it."

Despite skeptics leaders say the vaccine is the best path out of the pandemic, building the herd immunity we need to move on.