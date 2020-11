Deputy Michael D. Winkels, 62, served in law enforcement for 42 years, including 13.5 years with YCSO.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy died last week after a battle with cancer.

Deputy Michael D. Winkels, 62, died on Monday, November 2.

The department said Winkels served in law enforcement for 42 years, including 13.5 years with YCSO.

“This is a great loss to our community and our agency,” Sheriff Scott Mascher said. “Mike will be sorely missed.”