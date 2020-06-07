Two Maricopa County deputies passed away, but the department didn’t say how

Sgt. Ernie Quintero and Detention Officer Kevin Fletcher both died Monday.

PHOENIX — Two veteran deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office passed away on Monday, but the department didn’t reveal what happened.

Sgt. Ernie Quintero and Detention Officer Kevin Fletcher both died for unknown reasons.

“Our hearts are heavy today,” the department wrote on Twitter. “MCSO will forever be in gratitude of Sergeant Quintero’s and Officer Fletcher’s service and contributions to the agency and our community.”

Quintero served with the department for 25 years and was last working at the Court Security Division while Fletcher served for 15 years and worked at the 4th Ave. Jail.