PHOENIX — The Peoria police officer who died after a tragic motorcycle crash on a high school campus earlier this month will be laid to rest next week.

Officer Jason Judd's visitation will take place on July 13 at Hansen Mortuary in Phoenix.

The family viewing will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. that evening, before the public viewing at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Judd's funeral service will be held on July 14 at Christ’s Church of the Valley in Peoria. The service will start at 9 a.m.

Honors will be held immediately after the funeral service in the grass areas outside of the church.

There will also be a procession following the funeral to DECA Services in Phoenix, but an exact route has yet to be determined.

Officials are asking people who plan to come out and honor Judd to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

PREVIOUSLY: Peoria police officer dies after crashing motorcycle at Liberty High School

Judd died on July 1 after he crashed his motorcycle during a youth academy training session on the campus of Liberty High School in Peoria.

He was taken by the Peoria Fire-Medical Department to Honor Health Deer Valley Emergency Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

What caused Judd's motorcycle to come out from under him is still unknown. Authorities are investigating the crash.