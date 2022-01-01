Woman, 3 boys injured in Phoenix crash

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight on Jan. 1, police said officers responded to a crash near 38th Street and Greenway Road. Once on scene, officers learned that a woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials said three boys were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The identities of those involved were not immediately released.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

12 News on YouTube