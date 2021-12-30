‘Please be careful and yield’: Family of motorcyclist killed in crash urges drivers to pay attention

Karry Herrera, 45, was struck and killed by a U-Haul driver less than half a mile from her West Phoenix home.

PHOENIX — Three months after Karry Herrera began riding a motorcycle, she was struck and killed.

The 45-year-old mother of three and grandmother of eight loved adventure, going on trips, and trying new things.

“As soon as she walked in the room everyone had a smile,” said Destiny Frier about her mother. “She was the life of the party.”

Riding motorcycles was a new hobby Herrera and her fiancé, Jordan Simpson, began doing together.

“We just rode every day basically,” Simpson said.

On Wednesday, Herrera needed to go to an ATM less than a mile away from her house in West Phoenix, so she went on her bike, Simpson said.

Since his bike was broken, Simpson said she went alone.

“I talked to her when she was at the bank,” he said. “I talked to her on the phone and told her I loved her.”

When the three-minute ride took longer than usual, Simpson began tracking his fiancée’s phone location. It was pinging half a mile away on 87th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Then he heard sirens.

“I see the ambulance drive by, and I hopped the wall right here and ran all the way there,” he said. “The only thing that could go through my head was that she is strong, brave and she’ll make it.”

Herrera was struck by a U-Haul truck attempting to make a left turn to head north on 87th Avenue as she rode west on Indian School Road, Phoenix police said.

Detectives said the U-Haul driver remained on the scene.

“Her bike blew up, she was on fire… but they pulled her out before she could burn all the way,” Herrera’s daughter said. “They tried to do CPR, but they couldn’t get her back.”

Herrera was taken to an area hospital, but doctors couldn’t save her life.

“My mother was a very smart, loving, and strong individual,” said Jesse Herrera. “I’ll never forget her laugh or her smile. Things will never be the same without her.”

Herrera’s children said their father also died from a motorcycle accident four years ago this month.

“My mom was an amazing person; her smile always lit up the room, she was always happy,” said Raeanne Livingston. “She’s going to be greatly missed and we love her.”

Herrera’s bike was totaled in the accident. Simpson said he is “never going to get on one again.”

As the family begins their healing process, Herrera’s children urge drivers to pay closer attention to motorcyclists.

“Please be careful and yield,” said Freier. “I just want people to pay attention because there are bikes out there that people can’t see."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

