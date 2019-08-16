CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police have released photos of the vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Chandler that seriously injured a woman in a wheelchair Friday morning.

Chandler PD

On Friday morning around 6:15 a.m., Chandler Police officers responded to a crash near California Street and Ray Road. According to police, a woman in a wheelchair was crossing Ray Road when she was hit by a dark-colored Dodge Caravan traveling west on Ray Road.

The woman was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital, police said and she is expected to survive. Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman who was injured.

Cruzita Delagdo said the woman, who lives at a makeshift homeless camp in the area, is well known.

"She catches your eye. So when I saw her there, I immediately knew who she was," Delagdo said.

According to a statement from a witness, the Caravan fled south on Iowa Street into the nearby neighborhood. Chandler police say the driver of the Caravan is described as a man in his late 30's with a mustache who was wearing a dark-colored hat.

Chandler PD added that the van has damage to the driver's side front bumper area. Investigators are still gathering additional evidence and are looking for any video surveillance of the suspect vehicle.

Police say the van should have damage on the driver's side front bumper area.

If anyone has information on this hit-and-run or surveillance video of the incident or vehicle in question, people are encouraged to contact the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130. You can remain anonymous.

