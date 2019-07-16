Editor's note: The above video is from Tuesday morning's newscast after the arrest and prior to the release of the court documents

PHOENIX - Two people were killed in back-to-back hit-and-runs within two blocks of each other on Saturday before the driver fled on foot. Police arrested the alleged driver Monday and according to court documents, the suspect said he fell asleep at the wheel due to pain pills.

Police said 17-year-old Nestor Lopez was crossing 43rd Avenue near Indian School Road on Saturday night a Lincoln Town Car collided with him while traveling at a high rate of speed in the center turn lane. Nester was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two blocks down at 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road, the Lincoln ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing Edgar Ferral-Lopez, 28.

The Lincoln was immobilized after the second crash and the driver, later identified as LC Jones III fled.

According to court documents, Jones was the registered owner of the Lincoln. Jones admitted himself to the hospital on July 15 and told staff he fell asleep at the wheel and killed two people, according to court documents.

Jones admitted in interviews with police he was involved in two collisions and continued driving after the first crash and ran away from the second one because he had a suspended license, court documents say.

Jones told police he fell asleep at the wheel because he took an unknown type of pain pills earlier in the day, the report says.