Family and friends mourning the loss of a local teenager hit and killed by a driver Saturday night.

The teen, 17-year old Nestor Lopez was just one of two victims in two separate hit and run wrecks allegedly caused by the same driver.

Family friends like Bionka Sanchez telling 12 News this is a devastating loss that deserves justice.

"He was a good guy, good-hearted man, he loved his family very much," Sanchez said.

Sanchez, a longtime family friend sobbing and now standing in the same place as flowers and candles were placed for Lopez.

"We were like best friends, my mom considered him as a son, and that was my brother you know," she added.

Police say, the driver of a 1997 Lincoln Town Car hit the teen while he was in the median near 43rd Avenue and Whitton just North of Osborn.

"Please don't be jay-walking, please tell people and your loved ones that you love them because any moment anything can happen, you have to appreciate those moments you have now," Sanchez said.

Officers say, the driver then ran a red light at Osborn hitting another vehicle, killing the driver of a Scion TC. That driver was 28-year old Edgar Lopez and now a memorial is set up for him as well. Meanwhile, family of the teen reflecting on the horrific loss and moments before the fatal wrecks.

"Always had each other's back since day one, I had just seen him last night two hours prior to what happened," Sanchez said.

Now, flowers and keepsakes sit where a beloved 17-year old once stood.

"He was a great man, he was, that was my brother man," Sanchez added.

At this point, police don't have a suspect, but the vehicle description is a 97 Lincoln Town Car driven by an adult male, officers say the person responsible took off on foot after the second collision.

Meanwhile, there will be a car wash fundraiser for Lopez, that's scheduled for July 21st at 9 a.m.

Lopez Family