MCSO: Woman has leg amputated in boating accident at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in critical condition after having her leg amputated in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant Saturday evening.

Deputies were called to the north area of the lake around 5 p.m. for reports of a single boat accident, according to MCSO.

Deputies said the woman was rushed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, MCSO said.

This is the fifth weekend in a row law enforcement has responded to an incident at the lake.

On May 8, 83-year-old Rosario Benitez died after being tossed off a boat due to high winds.

Two men drowned at the week on consecutive weeks before that, including 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev.

