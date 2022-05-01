Swimmer goes missing at Lake Pleasant for second week in a row

The man hasn’t been identified yet, but police say he was swimming near the Sunset Ridge part of the lake when he went under.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEORIA, Ariz. — A search is on for a man who disappeared while swimming at Lake Pleasant on Sunday.

The man hasn’t been identified yet, but police say he was swimming near the Sunset Ridge part of the lake when he went under around 4 p.m. and never surfaced.

The man wasn’t wearing a life vest, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second week in a row that a swimmer disappeared at the lake.

Last Sunday, 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev was swimming in the Agua Fria area of the lake with a group of people. He swam to shore and tried to swim back to an anchored boat when he went under.

Aranbayev’s body was found the following day.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

Up to Speed