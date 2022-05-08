83-year-old woman in critical condition after being thrown off boat at Lake Pleasant

Crews were called out to the marina near Waddell Canyon after several people, including an 83-year-old woman, were thrown off a boat.

PEORIA, Ariz. — For the third week in a row, first responders were called out to an incident at Lake Pleasant.

Police and firefighters were called out to the marina near Waddell Canyon on Sunday after several people, including an 83-year-old woman, were thrown off a boat due to strong waves.

The 83-year-old woman was struggling in the water, and nearby witnesses were able to pull her out of the water and start treatment.

She was rushed to a hospital where she is listed in very critical condition, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The victim has not been identified.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says windy conditions were a factor in the incident.

It’s the third incident in as many weeks at the lake.

A man went swimming near Sunset Ridge when he went under on May 1. The man, who still hasn’t been identified, drowned, and his body was found 25 feet underwater the following day.

On April 24, 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev was with a group of people in the Agua Fria area when he swam to shore and disappeared when he tried to swim back to their boat.

Search and rescue crews found Aranbayev’s body the next day.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be separated from the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch