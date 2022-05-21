'It’s just focus and hope': Family of Roberta 'Bobbie' Braden remain hopeful she will be found

The family has a website dedicated to finding the missing 80-year-old last seen on top of South Mountain.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — It's now been three weeks since 80-year-old Roberta "Bobbie" Braden was last seen on top of South Mountain.

“We were blown away because she doesn’t go hiking," said Roberta's son Justin Powell. "Somehow she got disoriented and ended up on South Mountain.”

Volunteers have been searching the trails and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Everything that I’m doing now is just to focus and to search as much as I can and to look at every neighborhood that I can and try to find her," said her son Derek, who lives in Los Angeles. "The worry and the anxiety can wait until later. Right now, it’s just focus and hope.”

A $25,000 reward has been established and the family has launched the website Find Roberta Braden and a GoFundMe in hopes to find her.

“Even though all these people have never met her, she’s touched them,” said Justin. “I have that hope that holds strong and there are so many volunteers that have that hope with me.”

Roberta is 5'6", 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. The family said someone reported seeing her at the top of Javelina Trailhead near Ridgeline around 6:45 p.m. on May 1.

Anyone with information on Roberta "Bobbie" Braden's whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 623-295-9827 or email daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.

Up to Speed