PHOENIX — WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence told by the survivor.

“I was planning on leaving him the day this happened," Sarah Jean said, standing surrounded by broken glass, a tear gas canister and boxes in her now ruined apartment. "I was just a little too late."

On Sept. 28, police responded to a shots fired call at a complex near 7th Street and Bell Road around 12:30 p.m.

Sarah said she was planning to leave her fiance, Daniel Sudberry, that day when he went to work at 5 p.m. Sarah said Sudberry started to become physically abusive towards her in the last two months and threatened her and her two dogs if she tried to leave him.

"He already told me if I left him, he would kill me and my dogs," Sarah said.

Despite the threat, Sarah planned to take her dogs later on that Saturday. But before she could leave, the two got in a fight which turned physical.

“He grabbed me by the back of my bun and stood over me butt naked and asked which side my cracked rib was on,” Sarah said. "Then he stomped my left side, then he stomped on my right side."

Sudberry would then punch Sarah in the face.

"Then he walked to the bedroom, and I knew his gun was in the bedroom and I just booked it," Sarah said.

Sarah said she heard two shots from inside her apartment.

“He got the dogs out from the patio and killed them in the apartment.“ Sarah said.

Officers would soon arrive on the scene. While officers were talking to the woman after responding to the call, Sudberry came out onto the balcony naked and fired "numerous rounds" at officers, striking a patrol vehicle "numerous times," Phoenix Police Spokesman Tommy Thompson said.

“Trying to get to me, he was shooting at the wrong car,” Sarah said.

Sudberry would then turn the gun on himself in the apartment before police used flashbangs to enter the apartment.

Thursday Sarah started the process of moving out of her apartment. She said she is being evicted and the apartment is no longer livable.

Her dogs, Bear and Jake are gone, most of her stuff is no longer salvageable.

“All I have is my truck and my life," Sarah said.

Now she is relying on friends for housing and strangers for care.

if you would like to help Sarah, there is a Gofundme set up in her name.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, here are some resources available to you. Keep in mind your computer use or call history may be monitored. You may want to use a trusted friend's computer or a computer at a public library to navigate the sites below.

Once it's safe to do so, follow the links to learn more.

- Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: azcadv.org

Their helpline is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 602-279-2900 or 800-782-6400

- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Online chat is available 24/7 here.

- How to get a protection order in Maricopa County if you're a survivor of domestic violence: azlawhelp.org



- Here are the rules for obtaining a protection order in Arizona

- Find legal advocacy, emergency shelter and housing intervention services in Arizona for survivors of domestic violence: des.az.gov

- Where to take your pets if you are entering a domestic violence shelter: Arizona Humane Society Project Safehouse

Call 911 if you are in danger.