Across the state of Arizona, there are numerous resources and hotlines available for people struggling with different issues.
This guide looks at some of the resources that are available, including a number of hotlines that are available around the clock.
Before we get to the full list, if you are in need of immediate help, you can call 911 or reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or chat with someone online.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
This group offers support to those struggling as well as raises money and works with advocates to advance suicide prevention efforts.
Learn about AFSP Arizona, which was chartered in 2010.
Arizona Department of Health Services -- Bullying Prevention
ADHS offers tips and resources for parents to help identify and stop bullying among children.
The program offers five steps for parents:
1. Define
2. Recognize
3. Act
4. Discuss
5. Educate
The site offers resources to understand and apply each step of the process.
AHCCS Suicide and Crisis Hotlines
These Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System hotlines are offered by county by the state's Medicaid agency:
- Maricopa County served by Mercy Care:
1-800-631-1314 or 602-222-9444
- Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma Counties served by Arizona Complete Health - Complete Care Plan:
1-866-495-6735
- Apache, Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai Counties served by Steward Health Choice Arizona:
1-877-756-4090
- Gila River and Ak-Chin Indian Communities:
1-800-259-3449
- Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community:
1-855-331-6432
ASU Counseling Services
ASU offers support around the clock, as well four campus locations for staffed with counselors available in person or on the phone.
Hours for campus locations:
Monday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Downtown Phoenix: 602-496-1155
Polytechnic: 480-727-1255
Tempe: 480-965-6146
West: 602-543-8125
For after-hours and weekends:
Call EMPACT’s 24-hour ASU-dedicated crisis hotline:
480-921-1006
Or use the CRISIS TEXTLINE:
Text HOME To 741741
For life-threatening emergencies
Call 911
To search for community mental health providers:
Arizona Teen Crisis Solutions
Arizona Teen Crisis Solutions is a resource for struggling teens and their parents. They offer a 24-hour cell phone hotline: (623) 879-9600.
Mothers Awareness on School-Age Kids
MASK aims to engage and educate all members of the community, including parents and children, on the issues faced by today's youth.
The group offers education, trainings and resources on a variety of topics, including bullying, depression, eating disorders, alcohol and drug use, technology and more.
NAMI Southern Arizona
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Southern Arizona offers a crisis hotline, as well as information on crisis facilities and other resources.
Crisis resources for the greater Tucson area:
If you or a loved one are in immediate crisis, call the Community Wide Crisis line: (520) 622-6000 or 1 (866) 495-6735.
If you need to call 911, NAMI says to ask for a CIT (Crisis Intervention Trained) officer who is equipped in handling a mental health crisis situation or ask for the MAC (Mobile Acute Crisis) Team.
Walk in crisis support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the Crisis Response Center, 2802 E District St in Tucson (South of AJo Way and Country Club)
Emerge Crisis Line for domestic violence and sexual assault victims:
(520) 795-4266 or 1 (888) 428-0101
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
If you are in need of immediate help, you can call 911 or reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or chat with someone online.
Nationwide clinics
Mental Health America and the National Alliance on Mental Illness both have affiliated clinics nationwide providing services.
Teen Lifeline
TeenLifeline.org offers a Peer Counseling Suicide Hotline from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., daily.
Teens inside Maricopa County can call:
(602) 248-TEEN
(602) 248-8336
Teens outside Maricopa County can call:
1-800-248-TEEN
1-800-248-8336
EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center
This organization offers crisis and behavior health services to people of all ages in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
24 hours / 7 days hotlines:
(480) 784-1500
Toll-Free Statewide
1-866-205-5229
Other EMPACT-SPC services are available for adults, children and families.
EMPACT SPC education resources
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
You can find behavior health treatment services near you by putting your address or zip code into this locator on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrations' website.
If you'd rather speak to someone on the phone, call 1-800-662-4357 (HELP).
Veterans Affairs
Veterans can contact their local VA, which should help guide you to services you need.
Military Crisis Line
This hotline is staffed by responders from the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of whom also served. The service is available around the clock and is confidential, serving current service members, veterans, National Guard members and family and friends.
Connect with a responder:
Call: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1
Text 838255
Support for deaf and hard of hearing: 1-800-799-4889