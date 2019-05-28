Across the state of Arizona, there are numerous resources and hotlines available for people struggling with different issues.

This guide looks at some of the resources that are available, including a number of hotlines that are available around the clock.

Before we get to the full list, if you are in need of immediate help, you can call 911 or reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or chat with someone online.

Are we missing an important resource? Email us at connect@12news.com.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

This group offers support to those struggling as well as raises money and works with advocates to advance suicide prevention efforts.

More on how to become an advocate

Learn about AFSP Arizona, which was chartered in 2010.

Arizona Department of Health Services -- Bullying Prevention

ADHS offers tips and resources for parents to help identify and stop bullying among children.

The program offers five steps for parents:

1. Define

2. Recognize

3. Act

4. Discuss

5. Educate

The site offers resources to understand and apply each step of the process.

AHCCS Suicide and Crisis Hotlines

These Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System hotlines are offered by county by the state's Medicaid agency:

Maricopa County served by Mercy Care:

1-800-631-1314 or 602-222-9444

or Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma Counties served by Arizona Complete Health - Complete Care Plan:

1-866-495-6735

Apache, Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai Counties served by Steward Health Choice Arizona:

1-877-756-4090

Gila River and Ak-Chin Indian Communities:

1-800-259-3449

Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community:

1-855-331-6432

ASU Counseling Services

ASU offers support around the clock, as well four campus locations for staffed with counselors available in person or on the phone.

Hours for campus locations:

Monday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Downtown Phoenix: 602-496-1155

Polytechnic: 480-727-1255

Tempe: 480-965-6146

West: 602-543-8125

For after-hours and weekends:

Call EMPACT’s 24-hour ASU-dedicated crisis hotline:

480-921-1006

Or use the CRISIS TEXTLINE:

Text HOME To 741741

For life-threatening emergencies

Call 911

To search for community mental health providers:

Use the ASU Community Link

Arizona Teen Crisis Solutions

Arizona Teen Crisis Solutions is a resource for struggling teens and their parents. They offer a 24-hour cell phone hotline: (623) 879-9600.

Mothers Awareness on School-Age Kids

MASK aims to engage and educate all members of the community, including parents and children, on the issues faced by today's youth.

The group offers education, trainings and resources on a variety of topics, including bullying, depression, eating disorders, alcohol and drug use, technology and more.

Visit the MASK website

NAMI Southern Arizona

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Southern Arizona offers a crisis hotline, as well as information on crisis facilities and other resources.

Crisis resources for the greater Tucson area:

If you or a loved one are in immediate crisis, call the Community Wide Crisis line: (520) 622-6000 or 1 (866) 495-6735.



If you need to call 911, NAMI says to ask for a CIT (Crisis Intervention Trained) officer who is equipped in handling a mental health crisis situation or ask for the MAC (Mobile Acute Crisis) Team.

Click here for more information

Walk in crisis support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the Crisis Response Center, 2802 E District St in Tucson (South of AJo Way and Country Club)

Emerge Crisis Line for domestic violence and sexual assault victims:

(520) 795-4266 or 1 (888) 428-0101

Full list of crisis facilities available here

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

If you are in need of immediate help, you can call 911 or reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or chat with someone online.

More from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center

Nationwide clinics

Mental Health America and the National Alliance on Mental Illness both have affiliated clinics nationwide providing services.

Teen Lifeline

TeenLifeline.org offers a Peer Counseling Suicide Hotline from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., daily.

Teens inside Maricopa County can call:

(602) 248-TEEN

(602) 248-8336

Teens outside Maricopa County can call:

1-800-248-TEEN

1-800-248-8336

EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center

This organization offers crisis and behavior health services to people of all ages in Maricopa and Pinal counties.

24 hours / 7 days hotlines:

(480) 784-1500



Toll-Free Statewide

1-866-205-5229

Other EMPACT-SPC services are available for adults, children and families.

EMPACT SPC education resources

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

You can find behavior health treatment services near you by putting your address or zip code into this locator on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrations' website.

If you'd rather speak to someone on the phone, call 1-800-662-4357 (HELP).

Veterans Affairs

Veterans can contact their local VA, which should help guide you to services you need.

Military Crisis Line

This hotline is staffed by responders from the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of whom also served. The service is available around the clock and is confidential, serving current service members, veterans, National Guard members and family and friends.

Connect with a responder:

Call: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1

Chat online

Text 838255

Support for deaf and hard of hearing: 1-800-799-4889