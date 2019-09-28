A domestic violence situation led to a suspect shooting at officers and barricading himself in a north Phoenix apartment complex, police said Saturday.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson said officers responded to a shots fired call at a complex near Seventh Street and Bell Road around 12:30 p.m.

The shots fired call was believed to have began after the suspect, a 31-year-old man, fired "several" shots inside of an apartment while a 30-year-old woman was inside. Thompson referred to it as a "domestic dispute."

The woman was not injured and she was able to run out of the apartment.

While officers were talking to the woman after responding to the call, the man came out onto the balcony and fired "numerous rounds" at officers, striking a patrol vehicle "numerous times," Thompson said.

The officers had to take cover, but no one was injured. No shots were fired from officers.

The Phoenix Police SWAT team is currently on scene trying to get the man to come out of the apartment, Thompson added.

They are "in the process of negotiating, trying to get him to come out peacefully," he said.

Thompson said officers do not know why the man began shooting at officers or what transpired in the domestic violence situation, adding that all the information they have is preliminary at this point.

The "affected area" has been evacuated and there are restrictions in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.