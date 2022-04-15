1 dead after helicopter crashes at Gila Bend airport

GILA BEND, Ariz. — A helicopter pilot died after their aircraft crashed Friday morning at the Gila Bend Airport, authorities said.
A man aboard the Robinson R22 helicopter died at the crash site after the aircraft crashed short of the airport's runway at about 8:30 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Only the pilot was aboard the helicopter.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating how the helicopter crashed.
The pilot's identity has not been released.
