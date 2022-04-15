1 dead after helicopter crashes at Gila Bend airport

Authorities say the helicopter crashed Friday morning at about 8:30 a.m.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — A helicopter pilot died after their aircraft crashed Friday morning at the Gila Bend Airport, authorities said.

A man aboard the Robinson R22 helicopter died at the crash site after the aircraft crashed short of the airport's runway at about 8:30 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Only the pilot was aboard the helicopter.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating how the helicopter crashed.

The pilot's identity has not been released.

NTSB is investigating the April 15, crash of a Robinson R22 helicopter near Gila Bend, Arizona. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 15, 2022

