A lottery ticket worth more than $350K was sold in Arizona. Here's where

A lottery player in Mesa, Arizona just got a nice chunk of change after Monday night's drawing.

MESA, Ariz. — It's that time again. Time to check your lottery tickets because Arizona just had another big winner!

According to lottery officials, a winning ticket from the "Fantasy 5" drawing Monday night was sold in Mesa.

One lucky person hit the $350,000 jackpot after purchasing the ticket at a Mesa QuikTrip in Mesa.

Here are the details of the win:

Fantasy 5

$367,000 jackpot

QuikTrip

5957 E McDowell Road

Mesa, Arizona

If this is your ticket, don't forget to claim your prize.

