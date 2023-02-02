The Pick ticket worth $3.5 million sold in Scottsdale

Wednesday's lottery drawing resulted in somebody in Scottsdale winning millions of dollars.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A ticket sold in Scottsdale is now worth $3.5 million after Wednesday's lottery drawing.

The Pick ticket was sold at a Safeway near 64th Street and Greenway Parkway.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket's owner can choose between receiving a lump sum of $1.8 million or an annuity prize of $116,666 for the next 30 years.

Wednesday's jackpot in The Pick drawing was the first jackpot in that game for 2023, according to the Arizona Lottery's website.

The Pick's winning numbers from Wednesday night were 6, 12, 18, 23, 30, and 42. The winning numbers were notably all multiples of 6, except for 23.

At least 10 Pick tickets worth $2,000 were sold in the following areas:

Phoenix

Tucson

Mesa

Fort Mohave

Tempe

White Hills

Tubac

Gilbert

Sun City West

