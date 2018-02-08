Law enforcement and the public are invited to celebrate the life of a slain Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed by a suspect on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard on July 25, according to DPS.

In the video above, troopers escorted Trooper Edenhofer to the visitation.

The man charged in Trooper Edenhofer's death was booked into jail Wednesday. DPS said Edenhofer's handcuffs were used to transfer the suspect into jail, which signified Edenhofer's "completion of the call for service that ultimately took his life."

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Visitation at Christ's Church of the Valley

7007 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria, Arizona 85383

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (Troopers and Public)

Friday, August 3, 2018

Funeral at Christ's Church of the Valley

7007 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria, Arizona 85383

10:00 am

No interment or procession.

