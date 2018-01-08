PHOENIX — The man charged with first-degree murder in the killing of an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper last week was released from the hospital and booked into jail Wednesday.

King allegedly took control of a trooper's gun during a fight along I-10 on July 25 night near Avondale Boulevard and shot DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who was killed. Two other troopers were injured in the fight, including one who was shot in the shoulder.

DPS said Edenhofer's handcuffs were used to transfer King into jail Wednesday.

Court documents obtained by 12 New Monday revealed new details about King. In those documents, police described 20-year-old King, who lives with his mother in Avondale, as "mentally disturbed" and say he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Isaac D. King, accused of shooting and killing DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer and injuring two others during a fight. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

King had his initial court appearance remotely from a hospital Sunday. A release from DPS said King faces two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in addition to the murder charge.

More than 1,000 joined Edenhofer's family for a candlelight vigil to remember the faller trooper Monday. A funeral will be held Friday at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.

