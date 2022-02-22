Tyler Moldovan update: Phoenix officer seen pedaling bike in new video

Officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot 8 times in December, appears to be making more progress, according to new videos posted by his family on social media.

Moldovan was released from the hospital last month and relocated to a rehabilitation center to continue undergoing treatment for his extensive injuries.

Moldovan had been on life support in the days following December's shooting but is now becoming more physically active, according to an Instagram video posted Tuesday by the officer's family.

In the videos, Moldovan can be seen cycling on a stationary bike and then hitting a puck on an air hockey table.

"So proud of Tyler for how much determination he has," the Instagram post states.

Moldovan's family said he cycled up to half a mile on the bike.

"Although his left leg did the work, his right leg is starting to get stronger and this was a great way for his knee to stretch and range," the post states.

Moldovan was severely wounded after he and other officers were called to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue, south of Camelback Road for reports of vehicles driving erratically and doing donuts after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14.

As officers searched the surrounding areas, police said Moldovan found 24-year-old Essa Williams hiding behind a short wall of a covered apartment patio.

Moldovan gave Williams commands to exit the patio, when the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking the officer multiple times, police said.

Williams, 24, is now facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder after detectives said he shot Moldovan several times.

