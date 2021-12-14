Watch live: Phoenix police give update on shot officer, suspect in custody

The officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after shooting a Phoenix police officer, the city's police department said.

The officer has since been rushed to the hospital after being shot near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, the department said. The health status of the office has not yet been given.

The area near the intersection will be closed "for quite some time" for the investigation, police said. There was no estimated reopening time given.

The department has yet to relay the following information:

Events leading up to and surrounding the shooting

Health status of the shot police officer

Identity of the arrested suspect

Health status of the suspect

How long the scene of the shooting will be restricted

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

A Phoenix police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the area of 15th Ave and Camelback. Suspect in custody. The area will be restricted for quite some time for the investigation. More as we learn it. pic.twitter.com/icIvhwEfeI — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 14, 2021

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

