Wife of shot Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan shares update on his condition

"When no one thought he would, he opened his eyes," Chelsea Moldovan said. "We have been praying for a miracle and see glimpses of one every day."

Chelsea Moldovan, the wife of injured police officer Tyler Moldovan, shared her first statement with the public since Tyler was shot eight times on Dec. 14.

"The emotional rollercoaster we have all been on has been unimaginable," Chelsea said in a statement sent out by the Phoenix Police Department. "Our family and I are overwhelmed at the incredible outpouring of support we have received."

She went on to thank the medical staff for their work and the community for their cards, vigils and continued support. She also listed ways for people to follow Tyler's recovery journey.

"If you would like to follow Tyler’s journey, follow @prayfortylerm on Instagram and “Pray for Tyler #11118” Facebook page," Chelsea said.

Tyler and other officers were called to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue, south of Camelback Road, for reports of vehicles driving erratically and doing donuts after 2 a.m.

While investigating, patrol officers located a car matching the description of one of the vehicles parked at an apartment complex. As officers searched the surrounding areas, police said Officer Moldovan found 24-year-old Essa Williams hiding behind a short wall of a covered apartment patio.

Officer Moldovan gave Williams commands to exit the patio, when the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking the officer multiple times, investigators said. The interaction allegedly lasted seconds.

Essa Williams, 24, is now facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder after detectives said he shot Officer Tyler Moldovan multiple times.

