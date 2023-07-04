'It was a really dark place': Valley volleyball player overcomes rare brain tumor to sign with UArizona

The high school volleyball player beat the odds and will soon sign to play with the University of Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Journey Tucker is getting ready for one of the most exciting moments of her life.

On Monday, she will officially celebrate and announce her commitment to play volleyball for the University of Arizona. However, many don't know the challenges she's had to overcome to get to this moment.

"It was something I wasn't prepared for," she said. "Not being able to function -- it was very hard."

12News first spoke with Tucker and her mom last year. She was playing volleyball and doing very well with her team when, she says, the most horrific thing happened.

"It was a seizure on the airplane on the way to Tennessee for a volleyball tournament," she said. "I was with a close friend and her family and I didn't have any of my family around. It was just really nerve-racking."

After running tests, doctors told her she had a rare brain tumor that's common with young children and teens. However, while rare, Tucker was familiar with it because her older sister had died from the same tumor nearly nine years to the day Tucker was diagnosed.

"You're sitting on pins and needles waiting for those tests to come back," said Candice Crudder, Journey's mother. "We were very happy they came back benign."

"It definitely scared me especially when I found out it was the same tumor my sister had," Tucker said. "I was scared I wouldn't be able to go back to the person I was. It was hard walking, hard going to school so I had to switch to online. It was very emotional and it was a hard time."

Her sister though is what motivated Journey to push through. She said it wasn't always easy, but five weeks after a successful surgery Tucker walked back onto the volleyball court.

"Recovery was a lot of rest and even though I got back on the court relatively early, I wasn't entirely 100%," she said. "I've had many meetings with my neurologist to make sure I'm on the right path and stuff like that. [Walking back on the court] Was just happiness I would say. It was hard because of everything I had gone through."

She was in the fight of her life, however, she overcame it.

"She had some doubts but seeing how resilient she's been and her recovery and all the support from everyone. We're so grateful and we'll never forget," Crudder said.

Her hard work and dedication have all led up to this moment: signing to play volleyball on a collegiate level with the University of Arizona.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to make it where I am now," she said. "I thought all my hard work was going to go through the dust and I think that whatever your circumstances are, they'll make you stronger and a better person. Don't let those challenges define you."

Her mother also has words of encouragement as she watches her daughter take her next steps.

"Just take everything one day at a time," Crudder said. "Put your best foot forward and know that at this point, you can get through any and everything."