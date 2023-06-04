'I was overwhelmed, stunned, shaking': ASU student first to be accepted into the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship

The program accepts 12 students of color from all over the United States based on their leadership, academic excellence, and commitment to social justice.

PHOENIX — The winners of one of the most prestigious abroad opportunities were recently announced and an Arizona State University student is among the students going.

"This is a huge opportunity," he said. "I feel like I don't want to waste it."

Junior, Daniel Hernandez, is busy preparing for the trip of a lifetime after being accepted into the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship.

"No, I didn't think I would receive it," he said. "It's very selective and exclusive and I was surprised to learn they only accepted 12 students. But in applying, I wanted to put myself out there and take that chance and if I got it, I got it."

"My phone rang and I got a call from Chicago," he said. "I immediately was overwhelmed, stunned, and shaking. It was a great feeling and I was very excited. I still am."

The program will be a whirlwind trip taking him to Washington D.C., Dublin and Cape Town. Students will do many things, including exploring the legacies of several political figures who helped shape the world.

"Like Nelson Mandela, Frederick Douglass, Bishop Desmond Tutu, all these big figurative leaders who I'll be able to learn from," he said. "Getting a deeper sense of one's culture connects me more with who I am and where I come from."

Hernandez hasn't traveled outside Arizona before but has been busy preparing for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He is also the first ASU student to receive the scholarship and is humbled and honored by it all.

"It's very hard to wrap my head around this," he said with a smile. "More than anything, I'm excited to immerse myself in the culture, the education it provides me with, and surround myself with these student leaders of color."

He still doesn't fully know what to expect but doesn't mind. He just can't wait to return home, ready to take on the world.

"No matter where you're from, no matter your culture, anything, as long as you put yourself out there and communicate who you are, it tells a lot about you," he said. "It sets an example for people who are also Hispanic who are maybe afraid of putting themselves out there or reaching for these opportunities that it is possible."

