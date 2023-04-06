Arizona college student wins big on Wheel of Fortune

The biology student also won a trip to Aruba.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A University of Arizona student took home nearly $60,000 and a free trip to Aruba after winning big this week on Wheel of Fortune.

Sydney Roberson, a sophomore biology student at the Tucson-based university, recently appeared on the game show's College Week Spring Break series and competed against other college students.

She successfully solved the episode's bonus puzzle, which added $40,000 to her winnings for a total cash prize of $59,482.

"I'm still in shock, it has not hit me yet what just happened," Roberson said after winning in an Instagram video.

Sydney Roberson, a @uarizona sophomore in the College of Science studying Biology with a focus in Biomedical Sciences, was on Wheel of Fortune tonight! (Photo courtesy: Sony Pictures Television) pic.twitter.com/If2fN6tI0m — UA College of Science (@UAZScience) April 5, 2023

A clip of Roberson solving one of the show's word puzzles can be viewed below:

It didn't take Sydney long to put this Bonus Round...



(•_•)



( •_•)>⌐■-■



(⌐■_■)



In the back of the net pic.twitter.com/6VDALsglXe — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 5, 2023

