'I just want him home': Valley family desperate for answers after 86-year-old man goes missing on shopping trip

They said he was seen on surveillance footage inside the Kohl's store.



"He was last seen here, something had to happen for him to walk out of the store and get into his car but what happened after that we have no idea," Scott Caturano added.



He might have been driving his beige 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with Arizona plate BHZ1311 which Scott said, was also seen on camera.



"Maybe two nights ago his car was spotted driving near 19th Avenue and Dunlap but we're not sure if he was driving or not," he added.



Plus, Sally Caturano was alerted to charges from one of her husband's credit cards.



"He hasn't been seen since Wednesday, but his credit card was used Friday," they explained.



While he does have heart issues, they said Sal is sharp as a tack and hope anyone who has information comes forward.



"If you saw something that didn't seem right, now you know it wasn't right so please just do that right thing, you can be anonymous but please just call," Scott Caturano said.



Phoenix Police Department is investigating the disappearance and can be contacted by calling 602-534-2121. You can remain anonymous by calling 480-WITNESS.



For more information on the Silver Alert, please visit https://www.azdps.gov/safety/alerts/silver