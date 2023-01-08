Two major grocery stores are trying for a merger, and Arizonans don't like it

A merger between Kroger and Albertsons was proposed in 2022, and many people aren't happy about it.

PHOENIX — A proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons is turning heads, and shoppers don't seem to be happy about it.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has hosted multiple listening sessions to hear from people in the community about how the process would impact them.

Raquel Teran, who is running as a Congressional candidate in District 3, doesn't think it's the best move for Arizona.

"It's bad for the consumer, it's bad for the worker and it's bad for the competition," she explained.

This merger poses three major concerns for her and the communities she hopes to represent, she said: Access to stores, employee jobs and prices.

"We all know when we have a monopoly, the people most affected are the low-income people, the people who are already struggling," she said.

Longtime industry worker Joe Fonseca said there doesn't seem to be a clear benefit.

"I really don't feel comfortable with this merger at all. I really can't see any benefit for the consumer, Kroger will say it's going to be better but tell me why, that's why I'm here."

Attorney General Kris Mayes is hosting open community hearings on the merger. So far, there hasn't been much support for the proposal. In fact, Mayes has been getting one question over and over again.

"Have you heard anyone speak out in favor of the merger at any of your meetings anywhere in Arizona?" Mayes shared, relating what she'd been asked "Essentially, the answer was no."

12News reached out to Kroger about any changes that might be associated with the proposed merger. The company website states that it won't lay off frontline associates as part of the merger.

The attorney general's office is in the midst of an anti-trust investigation into this merger.

Up to Speed