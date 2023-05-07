Woman who lost wedding rings at Sky Harbor pleading for help

Cathy Hadam said she was in Arizona for the first time and accidentally forgot her wedding rings in the restroom at Sky Harbor International Airport.

PHOENIX — A desperate plea for help to find two precious and valuable pieces of jewelry is coming from a woman visiting the Valley.

Cathy Hadam told 12News she was in Arizona for the first time and accidentally forgot her wedding rings in the restroom at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Hadam is hopeful someone will turn in her missing engagement ring and wedding band to the airport's lost and found.

She said after more than four hours of travel from Atlanta, she did what most travelers do when they exit the aircraft.

"I got off the plane and just went to the bathroom," she explained. "I wanted to freshen up and I took my rings off."

However because she was out of her regular routine, she simply forgot to put her yellow sapphire ring and wedding band back on.

"I went to meet my husband at the welcome center and it was about 45 minutes later, we were actually still at the airport and that's when I realized I had forgotten my rings."

The friendliest airport was hoping to help find the jewelry, but Sky Harbor employees scrambled with no luck.

"The worker who was trying to help me, he was doing this on his lunch break which is amazing, and he went back to my gate and had a female worker go in," she added.

Several workers searched the C gates and the restroom but the rings were already gone.

"I filed a report and the lost and found was closed and they said I couldn't call back until today, Wednesday the 5th, so I did, but they haven't turned up yet."

She's optimistic that someone will see the sentiment and return the rings she's worn for 13 years.

Hadam said new rings wouldn't hold the same place in her heart.

"It means something to me, we can always buy a replacement ring, but it's not the same, you know it just isn't, I want that ring," she said.

Anyone with information or anybody that might even have the rings is asked to reach out to 12News with those details at 602-444-1212 or Connect@12news.com

