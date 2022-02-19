US 60 closed after deadly crash in Mesa

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Mesa on the U.S. 60.

MESA, Ariz. — A deadly crash has closed the U.S. 60 highway in Mesa Saturday morning, officials said.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 are closed at Higley Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Traffic will have to exit at Higley Road but can re-enter the highway at Power Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a multi-vehicle crash ended with one fatality around 4 a.m. on the U.S. 60.

Drivers should expect delays and find alternative routes.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes, authorities said. The westbound lanes are not affected by the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous