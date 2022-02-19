US 60 closed after deadly crash in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A deadly crash has closed the U.S. 60 highway in Mesa Saturday morning, officials said.
The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 are closed at Higley Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Traffic will have to exit at Higley Road but can re-enter the highway at Power Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a multi-vehicle crash ended with one fatality around 4 a.m. on the U.S. 60.
Drivers should expect delays and find alternative routes.
There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes, authorities said. The westbound lanes are not affected by the crash.
