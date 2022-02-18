x
Valley bus driver survived crash with only minor injuries, police say

A city bus flipped over Thursday night after the driver lost control while driving along the Loop 202 freeway.

MESA, Ariz. — A bus driver only sustained minor injuries after flipping a city bus Thursday night in Mesa.

The driver was traveling eastbound on the Loop 202 freeway when they suddenly lost control near milepost 17 and crashed the bus over a ditch, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Only the driver was aboard the bus at the time of the crash. A fire broke out after the collision and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, according to the Mesa Fire Department.

DPS said the bus driver was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

