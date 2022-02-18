Valley bus driver survived crash with only minor injuries, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A bus driver only sustained minor injuries after flipping a city bus Thursday night in Mesa.
The driver was traveling eastbound on the Loop 202 freeway when they suddenly lost control near milepost 17 and crashed the bus over a ditch, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Only the driver was aboard the bus at the time of the crash. A fire broke out after the collision and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, according to the Mesa Fire Department.
DPS said the bus driver was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.