Man, woman facing manslaughter charges in death of 4-year-old boy after Phoenix car crash

The December collision happened when the man driving a Chevy Corvette collided with a tree. The boy was reportedly riding unrestrained in the woman's lap.

PHOENIX — The death of a 4-year-old boy who was reportedly riding unrestrained in a car when it collided with a tree in December has resulted in a man and woman facing manslaughter charges.

The Phoenix Police Department recently submitted the charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The identity of the man, who was driving the Corvette at the time of the crash, and the woman, who was reportedly ridding in the car with the unrestrained boy on her lap, have yet to be released.

The man and woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said. The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The Corvette was traveling southbound on 67th Avenue when it left the roadway and collided with a tree, investigators said. Detectives believe speed was a factor in the collision.

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths



The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

