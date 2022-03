Two people involved in the crash are in critical condition.

PHOENIX — At least one person is in critical condition following a "serious crash" in Phoenix on Friday near 40th Street and Cactus Road in north Phoenix, according to police.

The intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road is being restricted while authorities investigate the crash, the Phoenix Police Department said in a tweet.

In total, five people were transported to the hospital, police said.

No further information has been released at this time.

The intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road will be restricted in all directions as Phoenix Police investigate a collision. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/cUXjbSIImN — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 18, 2022