SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a two-car collision that happend in North Scottsdale on Saturday.

The collision caused both vehicles to roll over, acording to Scottsdale Police Department. One of the drivers was ejected.

One of the drivers sustained minor injuries, police said. The other sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Investigators stated that alcohol may be a factor with one of the drivers.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new details are relayed.

RELATED:

Four people transferred to hospital after two-car crash

Suspect facing second-degree murder charge after allegedly driving drunk, causing deadly car wreck