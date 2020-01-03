PHOENIX — Four people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

A 29-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were immediate patients who were treated and transferred to a local trauma hospital, authorities said. The other two individuals, a 44-year-old woman and an 18-year old girl, were delayed patients who were treated at the scene and were transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Authorities stated that the cause of the collision is currently unknown and is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as it is relayed.

