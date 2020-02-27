PHOENIX — A suspect is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly caused a car accident while driving under the influence, killing one and injuring two others.

Bryson Alexander Wignet, 28, was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage.

According to a court document, Wignet was driving on the U.S. 60 westbound when he rear-ended another car around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

After the impact, Wignet's car crossed the westbound lanes and came to rest against the median wall. The other car was pushed to the right, struck the guardrail, crossed the westbound lanes and came to rest against the median wall.

The front-seat passenger in the other car, Bret Conover, died in the crash. The driver of the other car suffered severe injuries and was admitted into a local hospital's intensive care unit.

The passenger in Wignet's car also suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Court documents said that Wignet had "bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and (was) swaying" after the crash.

A trooper said he could smell alcohol on Wignet from about six feet away.

Wignet told the trooper that he had four tequila drinks earlier in the evening, at a wedding in Apache Junction. He said the wedding started at 5 p.m. and he left at 10 p.m.

Wignet said his friend had been drinking so he drove. He told authorities that he had been driving the speed limit when he noticed a car stopped in the middle of the road with no lights on.

The surviving passenger in the other vehicle said she was driving on the U.S. 60 westbound to Sky Harbor Airport when she saw headlights in her rear-view mirror before she was struck and her car started spinning out of control.

She said someone from the other car came up to her and said she was stopped in the middle of the road. She responded that she was not. That person then walked away from her car and went to stand by the median wall, according to court documents.

Wignet was set to appear in court next on March 2.

MORE CRIME ARTICLES:

• 2 dead after 2 separate car accidents in Phoenix on Wednesday

• Puppies rescued from Mesa gas pump crash, fire find 'fur-ever' home

• 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash in Phoenix

• Man accused of running from crash in Phoenix that severely injured his passenger