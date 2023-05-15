Water rescue searching for person in Tempe Town Lake

Investigators are still working to determine how and why the person and another man entered the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — Officials are searching Tempe Town Lake's waters for a person that submerged but never resurfaced, the city's police department said.

Police got a call late Sunday night that someone had jumped into the lake, the department said. When officers arrived, they found a man in the lake and rescued him.

The man said his friend had also jumped in the lake but hadn't resurfaced, officers said. Search and rescue personnel are continuing to search for the other person but have yet to find anything.

Investigators are still at the scene.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Drowning prevention tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch