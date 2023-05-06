A toddler is in the hospital in 'extremely critical condition' after being pulled from a Phoenix hotel pool

The 4-year-old was found not breathing in a hotel swimming pool near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

PHOENIX — A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital in "extremely critical condition" after he was pulled from a pool at a Phoenix hotel on Saturday, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The boy was found not breathing in a hotel swimming pool near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road. Authorities don't know how long the boy was underwater but arrived to find hotel staff performing CPR on him.

First responders took over and brought the boy to a local pediatric hospital. The department said that a crisis team has been called in to help the toddler's family.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch