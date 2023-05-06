Mesa Crews searching for man after he reportedly went underwater in lake

Crews are searching for a man after he reportedly went underwater near Dobson and Baseline roads, authorities said.

MESA, Ariz. — According to authorities, fire and medical crews are searching for a man who went under the water in a Mesa lake on Saturday.

Mesa Fire and Medical authorities said the water rescue is happening near Dobson and Baseline roads.

Witnesses said the man went into the lake to get a basketball and did not come out, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office drive team is assisting with the search.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as it become available.

