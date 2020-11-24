Tempe makes $2 million available for emergency housing assistance

A statewide moratorium on evictions issued by Gov. Doug Ducey expired at the end of October.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is freeing up millions of dollars to help residents struggling to pay for housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has set aside nearly $2 million in new emergency rent and mortgage assistance, officials announced Tuesday.

“It’s critically important that we keep our residents in their homes and avoid evictions and foreclosures in our community,” said Mayor Corey Woods. “These emergency funds are a vital step toward helping stabilize individuals and families who have been hit hard financially and medically by this pandemic.”

Applicants must live or work in Tempe and meet income and other requirements. Those approved can receive up to $10,000 or six months in assistance; funds can be used for back payments.