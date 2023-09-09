West Phoenix attempted home invasion leaves one injured

A 35-year-old suspect allegedly tried to force his way into a home he had no connection to, police say.

PHOENIX — A teen shot an intruder in a home near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, police say.

A man, later identified as 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, allegedly tried to force his way into a house on Friday evening. Saavedra broke a window and hit a door, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The Phoenix police arrived at the scene and found a woman and a teenage boy who confronted Saavedra. The teenager shot Saavedra, who was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenager provided detectives with self-defense statements which were consistent with witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said.

Saavedra was booked into jail by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

