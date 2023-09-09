One killed, one injured in South Phoenix shooting

There was at least one gunshot victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — One person was killed in a shooting near Central Avenue and Broadway Road, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department were called to the area around Central Avenue and Illini Street in South Phoenix for a shooting on early Sunday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they located at least one victim of the shooting who had a gunshot wound.

Police administered emergency aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital. The man died from his injuries.

A second victim was located and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

According to the PPD, officers detained several people during the preliminary investigation. Detectives are actively investigating what led up to the shooting.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed