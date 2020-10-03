PHOENIX — A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road Monday afternoon.

The victim is 15 or 16 years old, a police spokesperson said. He does not live in the home where he was shot.

Police said there were at least six other kids – their ages ranging from 5 to 16 or 17 – in the home when officers arrived.

Police said the group told officers they were handling a gun when it went off, hitting the teen. It is unclear how the kids got the gun.

Nobody else was injured, police said.

One other teen boy left the home before police got there, a police spokesperson said. Police said they are trying to figure out who he is and how he is related to the incident.

There were no adults in the home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

