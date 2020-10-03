SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A family outing turned into an unimaginable nightmare over the weekend for parents visiting from California, and now they're trying to get their son home.

Sarah and Patrick Mahlke brought their son, 2-year-old John Warren Mahlke, on a trip from San Pedro, California, to Arizona for spring training.

They'd hoped it would be the start of a new family tradition, but tragedy struck on Saturday morning when they went out for breakfast in Scottsdale.

John and his parents were waiting for a table in a lawn area along Hayden Road just north of Royal Palm Lane when an SUV lost control.

The car drove up on the lawn, hitting the boy. His parents weren't hurt.

Bystanders and first responders tried to save his life, and John was taken to a local hospital. But he died of his injuries.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Investigators said they do not believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash. It's still unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

The community rallied around the family, placing candles, stuffed animals and flowers on the lawn where John was hit.

Now, the family has to deal with the red tape involved in bringing their son back home to San Pedro. They are also buying a family plot so they can all eventually end up together.

A friend and co-worker of Sarah's set up a Gofundme on the family's behalf to help with expenses. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, more than $62,000 was raised.

Sarah thanked the community for their outpouring of love and support in an Instagram post on Sunday.

John Warren Mahlke and his parents.

Courtesy Yassaman Kermanj

