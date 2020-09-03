PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Congressman Paul Gosar stated that he is remaining at his home in Arizona for 14 days after coming into contact with an individual who was infected with the coronavirus.

Rep. Gosar stated in a press release on Sunday that he shook hands with the individual several times. He also said members of his staff came into contact with the individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

As of now, Rep. Gosar said that neither he nor any member of his staff is experiencing any symptoms.

Rep. Gosar isn't the only member of congress self-quarantining. Texas Rep. Ted Cruz also announced that he was staying at his residence after coming into contact with the individual at CPAC.

RELATED: Sen. Ted Cruz to stay home after coming in contact with coronavirus patient

"As we learn more about COVID-19, it is imperative to heed the advice and guidance from the CDC and medical professionals," Rep. Gosar stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it is relayed.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Pelosi, Schumer say Trump needs to support help on outbreak; Ted Cruz staying home