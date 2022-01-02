Suspected impaired driver hits, injures DPS trooper on Loop 101

Officials say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities say a suspected impaired driver may be to blame for a three-vehicle crash that injured a DPS trooper Tuesday night.

Officials said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Loop 101 near Olive Avenue.

The Department of Public Safety said the trooper was stopped, with another vehicle on the right side of the roadway, when a vehicle struck the rear of the trooper’s patrol car.

The trooper was inside his vehicle and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.

