Valley

Suspected impaired driver hits, injures DPS trooper on Loop 101

Officials say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities say a suspected impaired driver may be to blame for a three-vehicle crash that injured a DPS trooper Tuesday night.

Officials said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Loop 101 near Olive Avenue.

The Department of Public Safety said the trooper was stopped, with another vehicle on the right side of the roadway, when a vehicle struck the rear of the trooper’s patrol car.  

The trooper was inside his vehicle and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, DPS said.  

The crash remains under investigation. 

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

   

