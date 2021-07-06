Troopers, police arrest 3 people after pursuit on I-10

Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to spike the vehicle's tires and searched for the vehicle's occupants near the area of 1st Street and Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested after they bailed out of a white truck during a law enforcement pursuit Tuesday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers said.

Two undocumented migrants and one U.S. citizen were arrested after the incident, troopers said.

A trooper originally stopped the white Chevy pickup westbound on Interstate 10 near milepost 217 in Pinal County, the department said. The Arizona Department of Transportation website lists milepost 217 to be southeast of Eloy.

The vehicle reportedly fled northward during the stop and a pursuit was initiated, troopers said. The vehicle continued westbound on I-10 at a high rate of speed and entered the Chandler area, which is when the DPS Ranger air support unit took over observation of the vehicle.

The truck continued on I-17, exited the interstate, and came to a rest at Buckeye Road and 4th Street, the department said. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.

Troopers and Phoenix Police Department officers later apprehended the individuals, DPS said. ICE took custody of the two passengers while the U.S. citizen was booked on multiple charges.

The cause of the original traffic stop has not been relayed by law enforcement, nor has the identities of the individuals arrested.

