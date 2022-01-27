DPS traffic stop leads to arrest of Illinois homicide suspect wanted on $5 million warrant

While detained, the suspect’s true identity was discovered and he was found to be the subject of an outstanding $5 million homicide warrant from Rockford, Illinois.

PHOENIX — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted on a $5 million warrant from Illinois.

Authorities said on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, a Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a driver of a white jeep near 29th and Van Buren streets for unsafe driving.

DPS said during the traffic stop, the driver provided false identification and was detained by troopers.

While detained, the suspect’s true identity was discovered and he was found to be the subject of an outstanding $5 million homicide warrant from Rockford, Illinois.

David Arthur Cooper, 32, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail pending extradition to Illinois, according to DPS.

